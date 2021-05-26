When Will ‘All American’ Season 3, Episode 14 Air On The CW?
Not only will fans be gifted with a fourth season of All American, but the popular CW series is getting a spinoff. Earlier this week it was announced that All American: Homecoming will debut on The CW in 2022. From the producers of All American, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. Per The CW, the show centers on Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who’s trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.decider.com