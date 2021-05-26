Cancel
Florida State

Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 ‘I Love My Country’ Tour

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their “I Love My Country” tour 2021. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (CT). FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said, “Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage”

