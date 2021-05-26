Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 ‘I Love My Country’ Tour

Florida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their “I Love My Country” tour 2021. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (CT). FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said, “Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage”