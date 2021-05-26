Cancel
Economy

Neste Oyj : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

marketscreener.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A tiny hedge fund dealt a major blow to Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday, unseating at least two board members in a bid to force the company's leadership to reckon with the risk of failing to adjust its business strategy to match global efforts to combat climate change.

www.marketscreener.com
