Neste Oyj : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

Hess CEO John Hess has been making the rounds of investor presentations. In them he has said he sees a changing role for shale oil in the marketplace. “(Shale) is not going to be the swing producer, it’s not going to be the marginal supplier,” he said during the recent Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference. “Shale we think has entered a new phase. Where it was a growth business, now it’s a harvest business. While there’s still more oil to exploit, it’s going to be done in a much more financially disciplined manner.”