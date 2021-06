The Yellowjackets got their third consecutive win this season with their 8-3 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Friday, May 7, in Wadena. Pitching a complete game for Perham, Katie Johnson struck out 11 batters and allowed only three runs, one of them earned. According to head coach Jason Groth, Johnson has struck out 27 batters in her last two starts, both of which were wins for the Yellowjackets. At the plate, Johnson had one hit and scored two runs for Perham.