Path forward for the delivery and logistics giant involves out of the box strategy. There seem to be two primary drivers at UPS these days. The Covid-19 pandemic. And a new CEO. Both came on the scene at about the same time last year. In March, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. That same month the United Parcel Service Inc. board of directors announced Carol Tomé would be the company’s next CEO effective June 1. The announcement marked a departure from UPS’ typical practice. Its three previous CEOs were promoted from within the company.