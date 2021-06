The first iteration of smartwatches were forced to emulate the PC experience. It was the late ’90s and smartphones were still far off in the future. Deciding how to pick the best smartwatch was simple because there weren’t many out there. Those first-generation models had clunky folder systems and limited user interfaces, which made them more of a novelty than a game-changing breakthrough. The Seiko Ruputer (also known as the OnHand PC) was introduced in 1998, and could connect to a PC and run limited applications. You actually controlled the bulky and unwieldy device with an eight-way joystick below the screen. It could make to-do lists, write memos, and even use a primitive version of MS Paint.