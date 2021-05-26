Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

JBL Stands Up For John Cena After Controversy Over China Apology

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena had to apologize to China for calling Taiwan a country in a recent interview while promoting Fast & Furious 9. He said that Taiwan was the first country to see the film before its release. JBL showed his support for Cena by writing the following on Twitter:. “.@JohnCena...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Taiwan#Jbl#Fast Furious 9#Johncena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock and John Cena To ‘Stay on Set’

In an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Roman Reigns spoke about possible matches with The Rock and John Cena, telling the two of them to ‘stay on set’ with their Hollywood careers. He said: “That’s like a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain’t a dream for his, you...
MoviesBatman News

John Cena discusses The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker

John Cena is clearly pumped to be playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and the spinoff series for HBO Max, and he’s not afraid to share that enthusiasm. One of the biggest questions since The Suicide Squad was announced was whether or not it is a sequel or a reboot. Despite executives saying it’s something inbetween, fans are still confused. If you were hoping Cena would step in with a clear-cut answer, we’re afraid you’ll be disappointed.
WWEPWMania

Roman Reigns Asked About Rumored Matches With John Cena & The Rock

He answered- “Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans. But it ain’t a dream of his, you know what I mean? I get a lot of this with both Dwayne and John. These guys are doing very well for themselves, there’s no question about it. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set and keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.”
WWEBrenham Banner-Press

John Cena Tells Jimmy Fallon He’s Planning WWE Comeback

John Cena is used to telling his opponents, “You can’t see me,” but it might not be long before fans see the professional wrestler turned actor back in a WWE ring. The 16-time WWE champion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where he addressed the recent rumors surrounding his wrestling comeback. “Those rumors are true. I’ll definitely be back to the WWE,” Cena stated before adding, “I don’t know when.”
WWEGamespot

John Cena Confirms His Return To WWE

In a recent The Tonight Show appearance, wrestler and movie star John Cena confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that the rumors about his return to the WWE are true, but what's still up in the air is the timeline for his next match. Cena's news sparked audible gasps from the studio.
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Reveals Why He Posted the WWE Logo on Instagram Last Month

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the best Superstars to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring. He is a 16-time World Champion and was the face of the company for well over a decade. He hasn’t appeared in WWE in well over a year due to his busy schedule in Hollywood.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel, John Cena talk outer space, #JusticeForHan, and fraternal fireworks

GamesRadar+ and Total Film are celebrating the biggest new releases as we head back to the cinema! This week: Fast and Furious 9. The Fast films have always had family at their heart, but the series is stepping up a gear by putting Dominic Toretto head to head with his most dangerous adversary to date: his own brother. We speak to Vin Diesel, John Cena, and director Justin Lin.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Jeopardy! Apologizes After Backlash Over "Outdated and Inaccurate" Medical Clue

Weitere: Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host. Jeopardy! is apologizing following criticism centered on a recent episode. On Monday, June 21, the venerable quiz show featured a clue about the medical condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which affects a person's blood flow. The following day, the series' official Twitter account posted a message of apology after complaints regarding how the condition was described.
TV & VideosPro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA'S 'VACATION FRIENDS' TO DEBUT THIS AUGUST ON HULU

John Cena announced today that this comedy Vacation Friends, a Hulu co-production, will debut on the streaming service on 8/27:. Vacation Friends features the following plot line, "Vacation Friends is about a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the states, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home."
WWEuncrazed.com

John Cena Talks About His Second Chance In Hollywood

The professional wrestler turned actor has followed in similar footsteps as Dwayne Johnson as he is set to star in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie. John Cena talked with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about how he got a second chance in Hollywood. After appearing in multiple WWE, Cena said that he had done, “a lot of bad movies.”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena Speaks About His Hollywood Career Journey

John Cena is a legendary WWE superstar. For a really long time, he was the face of the WWE and won a huge number of titles during his time in WWE. John Cena is also one of the most successful WWE superstars of all time. He has faced some of WWE’s best superstars and is still considered one of the top stars, even though he hasn’t wrestled a match for a really long time.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Suicide Squad is "neither a sequel nor reboot" says star John Cena

James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters later this summer. And while certain details surrounding the production have emerged, such as the film's runtime (132 minutes), details of its cast, and whether anyone will survive (apparently that's a no), specifics over its place in the DC Extended Universe are... fuzzy.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock ‘Turned Down’ Surprising CM Punk Offer

Former WWE Champion CM Punk hosted another Twitter Q&A recently as he likes to do from time to time. This time, CM Punk opened up pretty heavily on how screwed over he has been…Chris Jericho Calls Fired WWE Star ‘Racist’. Punk faced John Cena on RAW in early 2013 and...
Musicallkpop.com

ARMY stand up for BTS after group is accused of music chart manipulation

ARMY are standing up for BTS after the group was accused of music chart manipulation. On June 13, a Paraguayan media outlet called 'ABC Digital' alleged BTS were only able to achieve #1 on the Billboard 'HOT 100' music charts with their English track "Butter" was by cheating and manipulating the music charts. ABC Digital claimed BTS had only topped the chart because they "sold cheap" for 69 cents a track bought copies of their song "in bulk."
MoviesPosted by
The Hill

Film producer: Hollywood, US need to stand up to China

Hollywood executive Chris Fenton told Hill.TV that more people in the film industry need to speak out against China’s human rights abuses. Fenton asserted that a common practice in Hollywood is for production studios to make concessions to the Chinese government in order to have their movies shown in China.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

John Legend Supports Chrissy Teigen After She Apologizes For Cyberbullying

John Legend has wife Chrissy Teigen's back as she navigates through the backlash over her social media bullying past. In May, Teigen had shared an apology to Courtney Stodden after she called Teigen out for her early social media usage. In the most recent address, Teigen alluded to the fact that Stodden wasn't the only victim of her online commentary. "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," she wrote in the blog. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."