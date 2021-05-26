JBL Stands Up For John Cena After Controversy Over China Apology

John Legend has wife Chrissy Teigen's back as she navigates through the backlash over her social media bullying past. In May, Teigen had shared an apology to Courtney Stodden after she called Teigen out for her early social media usage. In the most recent address, Teigen alluded to the fact that Stodden wasn't the only victim of her online commentary. "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," she wrote in the blog. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."