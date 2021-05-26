Cancel
Warren, OH

$30M expansion announced for Wheatland Tube in Warren

By Brandon Koziol
WFMJ.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $30 million expansion has been announced for Wheatland Tube in Warren. Executive Chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries Barry Zekelman and Rep. Tim Ryan were at the Dietz Road manufacturing facility to make the announcement on Wednesday. The money will be used for a fully automated storage and retrieval...

www.wfmj.com
