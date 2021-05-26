The Sports Section Our 12 Favorite Watch-Related NBA Instagram Posts Of This Season
The NBA Playoffs tipped off this past weekend –miss you already, Steph! – which means players are bringing out the biggest, baddest, rarest, expensivest watches for their pre-and post-game looks. In celebration, we've rounded up our favorite watch-related Instagram posts from around the league this season. From Rolex to Richard Mille, you can tell a lot about a player from what's on his wrist. At least one of these watches is guaranteed to look great with a championship ring.www.hodinkee.com