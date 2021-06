Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t talk about space lasers in her Tuesday morning riff on Twitter, but give her time, the day is young. Greene’s latest comment has been reported to Twitter, in the hopes that by being openly racist and furthering coronavirus disinformation, both against the rules, Jack Dorsey might do something to muzzle her. It seems to be a cinch that Kevin McCarthy won’t. He still hasn’t responded to her crazy town salvo from last week. Maybe he’s passed out somewhere from the shock of it all. Frankly, we wouldn’t blame him, this is simply incredible coming from a member of congress.