City's ARP allotment comes in slightly below estimates

Kokomo City Hall on July 2, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The city of Kokomo’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan was slightly less than the estimate provided earlier this year by the federal government.

City Controller Wes Reed told the Tribune on Monday that the city will receive about $19.8 million from the ARP. That’s slightly less than the $20.6 million estimated the U.S. Senate Democrats provided in March. Reed said the discrepancy is due to the federal government forgetting about 100 cities; thus, everyone’s allotment had to be lowered some to accommodate the 100 or so cities.

Reed confirmed that the city received half of its allotment last week. The other half will be sent within a year.

The U.S. Treasury also recently sent cities and towns a 150-page “interim final rule” on how the money can be used.

Since the new guidelines are interim and subject to change, Reed said the city is taking its time in figuring out how it’s going to spend its allotment. He added that the city is keeping a close eye on how much its economic development income tax and motor vehicle highway are negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EDIT fund is populated through local income tax, and the MVH is funded in part by the state’s gas tax and goes toward road paving.

“What we lose in EDIT and MVH — the ones we get hurt the most — are also the ones we need the most if we’re going to resurface the roads and keep economic development going at all,” Reed said.

Replacing lost revenue due to the pandemic is one of the ways cities and towns can spend their ARP money. Other uses, in general terms, include:

Responding to public health needs and economic damage from the pandemic.

Providing premium (i.e. hazard) pay for essential workers.

Investing in necessary water and broadband infrastructure.

The Treasury also clarified what the money couldn’t be used for. They were:

Paying down unfunded pension liabilities

Offsetting tax cuts

Applying as matching funds toward other federal grants

Paying interest or principal on outstanding debt, or for consent decrees/legal settlements

Contributing to rainy day funds.

Since the Treasury’s interim final rule is subject to change in the future, the full picture of how EDIT was affected won’t be known until likely next year.

Since the city has until 2024 to allocate the money and 2026 to expend it, Reed said, the city will be taking it slow and making sure it’s compliant to the bill’s rules. If it’s not, he added, the city may have to pay back whatever money is deemed wrongly appropriated.

“We’re going to be students first,” Reed said.

The Kokomo City Council on Monday passed on first reading an ordinance establishing a local fund for money received from ARP called the “ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.” The fund will be exclusively for tracking incoming and outgoing ARP money and was a directive from the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

The ordinance states that the city controller will track and manage the fund and that its expenditures will be approved by the board of works.