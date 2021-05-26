Cancel
VMDKs disappeared from vVol VMs during backups

By Blissitt
 15 days ago

We had an unusual event last week that I wanted to share. I had seven VMs on a NetApp NFS-based vVol. Our Cohesity backups kicked off at 3:01pm and by 3:04pm, the VMDK files for six of those VMs went missing (the .vmdk descriptor files were still there, but the .vmdk file containing the actual data were somehow inaccessible). All versions of software were supported per NetApp's IMT: VMware versions were 7.0U1, VSC was 9.7.1P1, ONTAP was 9.7P6, VAAI plugin was 2.0. The one remaining VM on the same vVol was undamaged, and two other VMs on a separate vVol also remained intact. We've never had trouble with Cohesity backing up hundreds of other VMs on "regular NFS" datastores and this was the first time we'd seen trouble on a vVol datastore.

