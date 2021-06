It’s been a little over two years since the last time I took Deacon St. John for a joyride in the freaker filled mountains of a post Zombie-apocalyptic Oregon. Originally released on the PlayStation 4 in 2019, Days Gone returns for a second ride by becoming the second first party PlayStation exclusive released for PC. When Days Gone was originally released, it struggled to get much attention or momentum because 2019 was a pretty competitive year and there were a lot of games taking up a lot of players' time - but in 2021 it’s really only up against Resident Evil VIII: Village and the remastered Mass Effect Trilogy. Should you consider taking Days Gone out for a joyride?