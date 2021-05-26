Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA survey: 70% of women’s soccer clubs operate at a loss

fox44news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive survey of women’s soccer has found that 70% of women’s soccer clubs internationally operate at a loss. Just 13% of clubs generate revenue over $1 million, and more than half of those revenues come from sponsorship deals, according to FIFA data released Wednesday. Soccer’s global governing body surveyed 30 leagues and 282 clubs for the FIFA Benchmarking Report, whichseeks to identify how to best grow the women’s game.

www.fox44news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Statistics#World Soccer#League Football#Professional Football#Club Football#World Football#Women S Club World Cup#Ap#Fifa Data#Clubs#Fifa Decisions#Competitions#Championship Teams#Football Today#Sponsorship Deals#Financial Data#On Field Issues#England#Key Decisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
News Break
FIFA
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAsemoball.com

FIFA head aims to rethink soccer competitions and schedule

GENEVA (AP) -- World soccer was put on notice by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday to imagine -- and maybe expect -- big changes to its international competitions in the coming years. FIFA agreed to study whether the men's and women's World Cups could be played every two years...
FIFA90min.com

FIFA Consider Holding Men’s and Women’s World Cup Every Two Years

FIFA are going to investigate the possibility of hosting the men's and women's World Cup every two years instead of the standard four years. A proposal to carry out a study was raised and voted in favour of at the governing body’s annual congress on Friday, with 166 votes in favour and 22 against. FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the proposal, which was put forth by Saudi Arabia's football federation (SAFF), as an “eloquent and detailed proposal”.
FIFAgoal.com

When will India host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022?

The 2021 edition of the tournament which was supposed to be held in India was cancelled... The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to October 30, 2022. The dates were announced via a virtual FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday, May 20,...
FIFAdallassun.com

FIFA U-17 women's WC 2022 in India from October 11

Zurich [Switzerland], May 20 (ANI): FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 slated to be held in India will be played from October 11 to 30 next year, the governing body of football announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, the FIFA women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand will be played from July...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Crystal Dunn becoming one of the most important faces of Women’s soccer

Crystal Dunn wants to see more representation both on and off the field for women’s soccer as she steps into a Global Ambassador role with Mastercard. Crystal Dunn’s energy has always been contagious. Whether you catch her on the soccer field leading her teammates at practice, or on a 2021 zoom interview talking about bringing more diversity and inclusion to women’s soccer, Dunn is ready to play.
FIFAFIFA.com

FIFA Council approves further transfer system reforms and announces key FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ dates

FIFA Council approves third reform package to international transfer system. Also sets key dates for play-offs and final competition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. A third package of reforms to the transfer system has been approved today by the FIFA Council. The reforms concern important regulatory matters regarding the international transfer of minors, squad sizes (in particular with respect to loans), player registration periods and transfer windows, financial regulation, and related matters, including collective bargaining agreements, sporting just cause and registration.
East Hartford, CTConnecticut Post

Rentschler Field will host U.S. Women's National Soccer team in July

After a year of being most shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rentschler Field is coming back to life. The stadium in East Hartford is hosting the NCAA lacrosse Final Four this week. It was announced Wednesday that Rentschler will host the U.S. women’s national soccer team in two friendly matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5.
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

U.S. Olympic women's soccer roster: 'Nothing is closed'

U.S. national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski will get one last first-hand look at his players before he plans to name his 18-player roster for the women's soccer competition at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. It will be a very difficult task. He has named 23 players for a...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

Fifa’s women’s soccer study highlights need for clear written strategy

Leagues with club licensing systems and financial controls have more clubs in profit, study reveals. 72% of clubs generate higher revenue from negotiating sponsorship deals exclusively for their women’s team. Leagues that negotiate broadcast rights for women’s competition separately from men’s generate more income. Fifa has released its first ever...
Tenniswglt.org

Former US National Player To Lead IWU Women’s Soccer

A pioneer in United States women's soccer is now in charge of the women's soccer program at Illinois Wesleyan University. Keri Sanchez played on the U.S. Women's National Team that competed in the first World Cup qualifying tournament in 1991. She also won four national championships as a student athlete at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels posted a 97-1-1 record in her four seasons there (1991-94). She then played professionally and later began a long career as a coach.
FIFArock947.com

Soccer-Broadcast rights key to growing women’s soccer, says FIFA report

(Reuters) – Broadcasting rights represent a significant growth area for women’s soccer, with broadcast income currently accounting for an average of just 6% of clubs’ total revenue, world governing body FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. The report analyses the women’s football landscape through survey results from 30...
Soccermvariety.com

MPU hands TanHoldings its first loss in men’s soccer tourney

MP United Football Club ended the TanHoldings Football Club's winning streak in the Men's M-League Spring 2021 on Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center. MPU had a plan and its players stuck to it as they kept TanHoldings away from any clear shots. On the offensive end, the MPU players maintained a steady pace as they gradually wore down THFC. After several attempts, MPU finally scored its first goal which came at the 22nd minute mark courtesy of Kuu Nishimura.
FIFAinsidersport.com

FIFA: Exclusive rights and sponsors ‘paramount’ to women’s football growth

FIFA has published its Benchmarking Report, the first survey into the development of top-tier professional women’s football, identifying exclusive sponsorship and broadcasting deals as the key growth drivers of the sport. Surveying a total of 282 women’s football clubs from 30 top-flight leagues, the report found that 72% of teams...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: The next big step for soccer in Australia and New Zealand

Giving you access to the industry leaders and brands changing the way sports is being consumed in the Asia-Pacific region, through the APAC Series. You will gain insight into the contrasting business strategies and innovations that are shaping individual regions within this fragmented landscape. Understand how to maximise alternative approaches, behavioural adaptations and the use of new technology.