Alexa Bliss Thanks For Support After Passing Of Her Pet Pig

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss took to Instagram to announce that her pet pig, Larry-Steve, has passed away on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she uploaded a video thanking fans for their support:. “Hi, I just wanted to get on here and say thank you to everyone who has reached out about Larry and to let everyone know that I really appreciate the amount of support. And people who have called and texted, I will get back to you, I just can’t yet because we’re still trying to wrap our heads around what happened.

www.ewrestlingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Pet#Animals
