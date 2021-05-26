Alexa Bliss Thanks For Support After Passing Of Her Pet Pig

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to announce that her pet pig, Larry-Steve, has passed away on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she uploaded a video thanking fans for their support:. “Hi, I just wanted to get on here and say thank you to everyone who has reached out about Larry and to let everyone know that I really appreciate the amount of support. And people who have called and texted, I will get back to you, I just can’t yet because we’re still trying to wrap our heads around what happened.