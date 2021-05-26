Cancel
Silver Creek, NY

Silver Creek man accused of raping at least 7 children from 2015 to 2019

By Mike Baggerman
 9 days ago
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WBEN) – A Silver Creek man who is already in prison for producing and possessing child pornography may spend the rest of his life behind bars after the alleged rape of multiple girls from 2015 to 2019. A 24-count indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court...

