FIFA survey: 70% of women’s soccer clubs operate at a loss

The coronavirus outbreak brought significant disruption to women’s soccer around the world with some players going without competition for as many as 250 days. That is according to a FIFPRO report. Three-quarters of women’s leagues went on hold because of the pandemic. National team play was also impacted with players experiencing a 56% drop in minutes. The lack of playing time was exacerbated because the women’s competition calendar is more fragmented that the men’s calendar. FIFPRO is the international players’ union. It released the findings in a report on player workload and impact during the coronavirus outbreak. The data was culled from its new Player Workload Management platform.