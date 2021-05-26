Cancel
Golf

Annual chamber golf tourney coming up soon

By John Peters II
 12 days ago

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Chairman’s Cup Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4. The event will be held at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy and feature a Captains Choice format. Event registration will open at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

