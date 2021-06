Since the onset of the pandemic, showing up to work with a slightly elevated temperature or that cough you just cannot seem to shake is no longer a sign of unwavering dedication to the job. Indeed, though American culture has long brewed the habit of muscling through that awful head cold, a sneeze in a public place will now likely draw dozens of suspicious stares. And while many not only welcome but expect paid sick leave as part of any employment benefits package, nearly a quarter of private sector employees in March 2020 had no access to any form of paid leave.[1] Couple zero access to paid leave with a job that cannot be performed remotely, and you have quite the conundrum: risk spreading illness among your colleagues and clientele or go a day without pay? For many, the answer is not so simple.