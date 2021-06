The annual summer legal sports betting slide in the US market seems to have started early. After all, once the Super Bowl and March Madness are over, there really isn’t a marquee sports betting event until the kickoff of the NFL season. Nevada is the latest jurisdiction to report a dip in handle and revenues in April but unlike others, there is a huge sense of optimism in the state’s wagering sector that the Silver State will possibly experience a mini renaissance instead of a widespread slide.