Texas State

Texas beachgoers warned after bundles of cocaine wash ashore

By Associated Press
KWTX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATAGORDA, Texas (AP) - Authorities in a coastal Texas county are asking beachgoers to not pick up any suspicious items in the water after several packages of cocaine washed ashore in recent days. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office says 50 kilos, or 110 pounds, of the drug have washed ashore...

www.kwtx.com
