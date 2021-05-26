Kathryn Paprocki talks LFA win, DCO MMA and Fitness team
Kathryn Paprocki, 28, of DCO MMA and Fitness in Westminster, Colorado, picked up her third professional mixed martial arts win with a rear-naked choke submission over Tiani Valle at LFA 108 on Friday night. The victory, her first in MMA since November 2018, brought personal satisfaction to Paprocki, not only because she earned a win, but also because it helped bring assurance to a fighter who was unsure of her place in the sport.mymmanews.com