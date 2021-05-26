Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Kathryn Paprocki talks LFA win, DCO MMA and Fitness team

By Eric Kowal
mymmanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Paprocki, 28, of DCO MMA and Fitness in Westminster, Colorado, picked up her third professional mixed martial arts win with a rear-naked choke submission over Tiani Valle at LFA 108 on Friday night. The victory, her first in MMA since November 2018, brought personal satisfaction to Paprocki, not only because she earned a win, but also because it helped bring assurance to a fighter who was unsure of her place in the sport.

mymmanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lfa#Mixed Martial Arts#Boxing#Combat#Team Sports#Pro Sports#Home Team#He Got Game#Lfa#Acl#Brazilian#Strawweight#Fitness Fight Team#U S Combat Sports#Tiani Valle#Ultimate Mma Magazine#Mma Commentator#Professional Fighter#Sparta Tournament Winner#Eric Kowal Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

MMA: Franklin wins big

In Uncasville, Connecticut, Albuquerque MMA heavyweight Davion Franklin, dominant from the start, knocked out Boston’s Tyler King in the first round of a fight on a Bellator card Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Franklin (3-0), who trains at Jackson-Wink MMA, overwhelmed the defenseless King (12-10) throughout the fight, which lasted...
UFCSherdog

LFA 108 Highlight Video: Kathryn Paprocki Chokes Out Tiani Valle

Strawweights Kathryn Paprocki and Tiani Valle had a bloody scrap. Both women had their moments on the feet, but Paprocki displayed a dominant ground game that kept Valle on the bottom of their grappling exchanges. Ultimately, Paprocki was able to sink in a rear-naked choke that forced Valle unconscious at 4:01 of Round 3.
UFCcombatpress.com

LFA 108’s Steven Merrill: The Highs and Lows of MMA

On this episode of JFoMMATalk, host Jake Foley sits down with MMA fighter Steven Merrill in an unscripted interview that tells the highs and lows of MMA. Merrill talks about how he started MMA, a tragic car accident that changed his life forever, his upcoming fight against NCAA Division I wrestler Bryce Meredith, and more.
UFCSherdog

LFA 108 Highlight Video: Bryce Meredith Pounds Out Steven Merrill

Amateur wrestling standout Bryce Meredith made an impressive mixed martial arts debut against Steven Merrill. However, it wasn't all easy as he was clipped by Merrill (5-7) on the feet and then had to fight off a tight guillotine choke. Meredith (1-0) stayed composed and was able to deliver damaging ground and pound until referee Aaron Menard called the fight off at 3:35 of Round 1.
UFCchatsports.com

LFA 108 Results

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns on Friday, May 21 and we will have full LFA 108 results for you all night long. The middleweight title is up for grabs as Josh Fremd takes on Gregory Rodrigues in the evening’s main event. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 6...
WWE411mania.com

Rey and Dominik Mysterio Talk About Winning Smackdown Tag Team Titles

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation, Rey and Dominik Mysterio spoke about winning the Smackdown Tag Team titles at Wrestlemania Backlash last week. Rey said: “Oh my God, I feel like I’m on top of the world right now. I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This just is on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. The first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable. He’s been doing it since he was a kid. We did a story with Eddie Guerrero, rest in peace, and he was eight years old. So it was already cemented within him that one day he would be apart of this great industry. And now here we are. He’s a great listener in the ring, he’s a great follower as well, and now he just has to get better with time.”
UFCABQJournal

MMA: Jones signs with Schaefer

Stop the presses: Jon Jones and Dana White agree on something. They both like Richard Schaefer. On Wednesday, Jones, an Albuquerque resident, the former UFC light heavyweight champion and arguably the best MMA fighter in the sport, announced he had retained Schaefer as an advisor — and perhaps as an effective go-between in Jones’ negotiations with UFC President White in an effort to get a fight (and get suitably paid) as a heavyweight.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Oklahoma with LFA 109 on June 4

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced on Wednesday that the promotion will return to Oklahoma in June. LFA 109 will feature an explosive lightweight showdown when the promotion returns to the Sooner State. This will be the seventh event the promotion has hosted in the OKC area in 2021. LFA 109:...
UFCdrivetribe.com

MMA Fighter who called out Elon Musk after major UFC win gets a free Tesla

Beneil Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December which still hadn't arrived. If you're a follower of UFC, you'll know that Beneil Dariush is having a pretty good time at the moment. The mixed martial artist is now a serious title contender after getting a major win at UFC 262. He didn't have any other fighters on his mind though during his post-match interview with Joe Rogan, as he instead decided to call out Rogan's "buddy" Elon Musk. Why? Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December last year and it still hadn't arrived!
Wyoming Statechatsports.com

Takedown breakdown: Former Wyoming wrestlers Meredith and Colgan shine at LFA 108

Slowly but surely, the next generation of American wrestlers are breaking into MMA. You may remember my breakdown on former Purdue wrestler Danny Sabatello - he just took out UFC veteran Brett Johns at Bellator 259. There are other high-profile studs on the horizon, like Oklahoma State great Nick Piccininni, who is set to make his MMA debut in June, training out of AKA. Today we’ll focus on the MMA debut of two-time NCAA finalist Bryce Meredith, and the continued success of two-time NCAA qualifier Archie Colgan.
UFCgoingfor2.com

Fantasy MMA Strategy Guide

MMA sports has seen epic success over the last few years and today, it’s a mainstream interest for millions of fans across the world. With its growing popularity, it was only a matter of time that it entered the fantasy sports arena. In Fantasy MMA, you have the opportunity to...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Impact Of MMA On The Casino Business

When you think of what words or things are synonymous with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), you may think of the UFC, the fighters, combat sports or even Conor McGregor given how popular he is. Rarely does one think of ‘casino’ with MMA. Impact of MMA on Casinos. However, if one...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole And Seth Rollins Talk Teaming Together In The Future

With a hard-fought match dating back two years ago post-Survivor Series, Adam Cole and Seth Rollins found themselves in the main event when these two collided on center stage during Monday Night Raw. This week on the 100th episode of The Bump, both men reunited to discuss their dream matchup. Although these two have faced off many times in other promotions throughout the years, Cole marks this match as a career-defining moment in his entire profession.
Combat Sportsperuzi.xyz

Meet former MMA Fighter And Coach Eliot Marshall

COLORADO, USA — Eliot Marshall, a professional fighter, is big, strong and tough by trade. But his real, true strength is opening up and sharing the details of his battle with anxiety and depression. He recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness.