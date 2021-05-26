Cancel
Media, PA

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Snickers

Delaware County Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnickers is a gorgeous tortie gal who is patiently waiting on her purr-fect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is incredibly sweet, and loves to take naps. She’ll warm up to you with a gentle chin scratch. Snickers will make a wonderful and relaxed companion to any family. Sound like a match? Schedule an appointment to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/AdoptACat. Snickers is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Snickers, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.

www.delcotimes.com
