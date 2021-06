LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One school, around 200 students, and three future Division I track and field athletes. You’ve driven by it, the Walden School sits on Westport Road just past the Hubbards Lane intersection. A small, private K through 12 school, not known for athletics, but in a class of roughly 30 seniors, three boys on the track and field team will compete at the NCAA’s highest level.