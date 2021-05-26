Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dutchess

Dutchess is a gorgeous adult dog who is 72 pounds of fun. She recently made the journey from an overcrowded shelter in Delaware to Providence Animal Center, in Media, in hopes of meeting her forever family. Could that be you? She loves to keep her nose to the ground to explore the world around her and smell all the good smells! Her friends at PAC all say that she is incredibly smart, and knows “sit” and “paw” already. She absolutely loves to play with toys, and is described as being “so much fun”. Interested in meeting this wonderful lady? Schedule an appointment to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/AdoptADog. Dutchess is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but looking for ways to show support during this crisis? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/CovidRelief to make a lifesaving donation.