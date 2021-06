Pasture and hayland grass growth is stimulated by fertilizer just like other crops. While nitrogen (N) is the primary nutrient most commonly needed for grasses, others, such as phosphorous (P), potassium (K), or sulfur (S) may also be deficient and could result in greater growth. Soil testing should be done to determine the specific nutrient needs and amounts. Common reasons for pasture or hayland fertilization might include trying to increase the vigor and density of the grasses or increasing production whether it is for hay or to be able to support more grazing livestock.