Who will win the upcoming welterweight championship contest between living legend Manny Pacquiao and the unified IBF/WBC welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr?. The fight will happen on August 21, 2021, and it will be televised on Fox PPV. Pacquiao is technically still the WBA “champion in recess” – whatever the hell that even means – but Pacquiao never lost the WBA trinket in the ring, and regardless, this is undoubtedly one of the very best welterweight fights that can be made at this time.