Animal Friends of Lansdowne Pet of the Week: Wrigley

Wrigley has been to hell and back. Now, this sweet and beautiful blue-eyed Siamese needs a home or long-term foster of his own. He was found abandoned in the woods in very rough shape, frightened and sick, his sibling having already perished beside him. After a year of expert medical care and TLC, he now feels great. Despite the cruelty inflicted upon him, Wrigley is a very loving housecat who wants nothing more than affection from his human. He is approximately 9-years old and is a major cuddler who loves to sleep with his person, be held on their shoulder, and he adores being brushed. Well-behaved and gentle, he gets along with other cats, though he would prefer to be your one and only, in a very calm home. Wrigley is neutered, up-to-date on vet care, and healthy for now, though his earlier neglect left him with kidney issues that are presently under control with special food (K/D), another reason it is best he be an only cat since he can eat only his own food. If you have a fondness for Siamese, perhaps some experience with cats in kidney decline, and can offer Wrigley a loving home in his senior years, please apply and help this adoring boy’s fondest wish come true. He is available to be adopted or long-term fostered for the rescue. Local applicants will be strongly prioritized, especially for foster.