Windows 10 build 21390 rolls out to Insiders with new icon for Task Manager

Google’s new Material You guidelines are huge and deeply changed, and they not only extend to Android 12 itself, but they’re also going to extend to many other parts of the Google ecosystem as well. They give Material Design a much-needed facelift while also allowing for more customizability and design flexibility. One of the many Google apps that are getting facelifts based on some of these new features is Gboard. Gboard recently got released on Wear OS smartwatches, and we managed to spot a new UI revamp for Gboard that included automatic syncing with your wallpaper’s colors. Now, Gboard is officially rolling out at least some of those design changes.