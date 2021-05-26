Windows 10 build 21390 rolls out to Insiders with new icon for Task Manager
Task Manager and MSI installers have new icons in today's build. The build is 21390 and is rolling out now in the Dev Channel. Microsoft is back with another Windows 10 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 21390, and includes new Fluent-inspired icons for the Task Manager and MSI installers. There's also a new option that allows you to set Windows Terminal as the default terminal.www.windowscentral.com