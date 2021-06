Are you ready to feel old? Trisha Yearwood is celebrating thirty years in country music this year. It doesn’t seem like she has been around that long. However, her songs were all over country radio when many of her fans were growing up. I, for one, clearly remember her voice coming out of my parents’ car stereo while I sat in the back seat. I was knee-high to a grasshopper and fully enthralled with Yearwood’s voice. That’s neither here nor there, though. What’s important is that one of the most successful women in the genre is celebrating a huge milestone.