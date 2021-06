Samuel Mbake out of Snellville (Ga.) arrived at the Ole Miss camp Friday with one thing in mind. "I'm looking forward to getting to know their coaches on a personal level," Mbake said. "Coach (Derrick) Nix has done a great job recruiting me. He has really been keeping the relationship very strong especially since the start of the 2021 year in January. We talk pretty much every other day. He's been very consistent. I've been really impressed with everything he has told me. Now I get to see it for myself."