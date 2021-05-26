Mailbag: Keep our schools safe

In the coming weeks, many people will be in search of the summer fun that was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some will get on airplanes and take off for their favorite summer destinations, while others will head to the pool, lake or the beach closer to home. No matter where you go, it’s important to always be cognizant of your surroundings to make sure a good time does not turn into a tragedy. Over the last year, the Red Duke Trauma Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has seen a significant increase in trauma injuries, and that trend has shown no signs of slowing down. In order to possibly reverse this trend and help adults and children enjoy their summer, experts affiliated with Memorial Hermann, are offering the following tips for a safe summer.