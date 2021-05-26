2021 Copa Sudamericana – Athletico Paranaense vs Aucas Preview & Prediction

The Venezuelan National Team formally announced their final roster for the upcoming Copa America and have included Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez in the squad. While we are all happy for Martinez, who has fought his way back from a devastating injury to reach the top level with his national team, our congratulations might be through gritted teeth. It means he will miss at least three Atlanta United matches against NYCFC, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls when the team returns to play next Sunday. Venezuela’s last group stage game is June 27, the same day Atlanta plays Red Bulls. If Venezuela advances to the knockout rounds of the Copa—and they only need to finish above Peru in their group to do so—Martinez will miss at least one more match against the Chicago Fire on July 3. Atlanta then plays Nashville SC on July 8.