Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Anyone Can Hide Likes on Facebook and Instagram Now, But It’s a Choice

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook today announced that after extensive testing, it is rolling out the ability to hide likes on either Facebook or Instagram. However, the original plan to hide likes by default has changed, as the social media company is not turning the feature on by default. The social media company says...

petapixel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Facebook Inc#Social Media Posts#Blog Posts#Social Media Content#Instagram Now#Facebook S News Feed#The News Feed Settings#Likes#Facebook Today#User Choice#Favorites Feed#Offensive Content#Reactions#Media Company#Conversation#People Ways#Individual Experiences#Feature#Default
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Mental Healthtechnewstube.com

What Instagram really learned from hiding like counts

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge In April 2019, amid growing questions about the effects of social networks on mental health, Instagram announced it would test a feed without likes. The person posting an image on the network would still see how many people had sent it a heart, but the total number of…
Internetwebeenow.com

Facebook will penalize anyone who shares fake news

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Facebook continues to look for ways to fight misinformation on the social network and has launched more measures to prevent users from consuming or sharing fake news, in addition to those it has been adopting in recent months to prevent the spread of hoaxes on issues. such as the origin of COVID, vaccines or political information.
Internetkisswtlz.com

Instagram Begins Letting Users Hide ‘Like’ Counts On Post

Instagram is allowing the ability to hide “like” counts on posts in an effort to curb the anxiety that exists on social media. The idea has come with mixed reviews with some people, especially influencers, who either like to see the “like” count or depend on it to do business with brands.
InternetElite Daily

When You Hide Likes On IG, Here’s How People Can Still Show Your Posts Love

Instagram recently released a huge update — the ability to hide like counts on your posts — and it gives users so many more options. There’s long been talk of nixing likes from the app altogether, but this update isn’t a total obliteration of the double-tap. You can even implement hidden like counts on a post-by-post basis. With the new options, though, you might wonder if people can still like your Instagram posts if you hide like counts. It’s actually pretty simple.
Internetohionewstime.com

Facebook says it’s working on a new tool that will allow businesses to interact with Instagram and WhatsApp users.

Facebook has opened up ways for businesses to interact with their customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, said Wednesday at the F8 Refresh virtual developer conference. The world’s largest social network is Facebook-owned Instagram by developers. He said he is deploying tools that allow developers to build ways to send messages to customers. Facebook said 90% of Instagram users follow at least one business. Facebook said the messaging app WhatsApp supports more types of messages, including allowing businesses to send alerts when products are back in stock. Also, using the “Login Connect” feature. We are also testing another way to choose messaging with the enterprise.
InternetPocket-lint.com

You can now join Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces from the web

(Pocket-lint) - Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse-like social audio rooms, have come to the web, roughly six months after they first launch in the Twitter app. The company announced that, starting 26 May 2021, Spaces will be more widely available. Previously, you could only join Spaces from Twitter’s iOS and Android mobile apps. Now, you can access them from desktop and mobile web browsers. Here's what Spaces look like on the web:
Internettalkandroid.com

How to hide the Like and View Counts on your Instagram feed

Facebook has been testing the ability to hide like counts recently and now the option is rolling out to everyone on Instagram, giving users the option of hiding their like counts from the public eye and hopefully depressurizing their experience. It seems that while some users see like counts as beneficial, others found that it placed undue pressure on them and affected their mental health. Join us after the break where we show you the simple steps on how to hide the Like and View Counts on your Instagram feed.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Facebook Unveils New Instagram Messaging Options For Businesses

Facebook used its annual F8 event for developers Wednesday (June 2) to unveil new tools to let business clients interact with customers. The company said in its announcement that it is making the Messenger API for Instagram available to all developers. “Our vision is for messaging to be the primary...
Internetmelodyinter.com

Deactivate Buhari’s accounts on your platforms- Fayose tells Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms

Following the Federal government’s decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria after the platform deleted President Buhari’s tweets referencing the Civil war, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has called on Twitter and other social media platforms to delete the accounts of President Buhari. His tweets read”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country. God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the jonah in our ship’.Those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with @MBuhari and his govt as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria.”
Internetvoguebusiness.com

Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok: The social shopping race

As of this month, Facebook is home to a three-month live-stream shopping series featuring fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. At Instagram, a team of former magazine editors are creating content to promote brands that can be shopped directly on the platform. Snapchat has been putting its augmented reality capabilities towards helping people try on clothes, and enabled brands to integrate product catalogues, while TikTok has turned to Walmart for its first in-app shopping tests.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

You can now watch and create Reels on Facebook in Canada

Facebook is beginning to test Reels from its Instagram app directly in the Facebook app in Canada starting today. Canadians can now create and discover Reels in the Facebook app and share them with their friends. You can create Reels by clicking the camera icon in the ‘Reels and Short Videos’ section in the News Feed.
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Advertising Can Now Import Facebook Ads

Microsoft has announced its Advertising platform can now import Facebook Ads. Many companies live or die by their online advertising. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, many small businesses have increasingly shifted to online sales, making their advertising more important than ever. For companies looking to expand their advertising...
Internetuctoday.com

Sinch launches Instagram API

These days, delivering the best service to your customers means reaching them on the platforms they choose. Increasingly, this includes all kinds of messenger services, online apps, and even social media channels. Global leader in cloud communications for the mobile landscape, Sinch AB, is helping companies to branch out in that omnichannel environment.
Interneticydk.com

How To Create Messenger Without Facebook

Messaging apps are a dime a dozen nowadays, especially with the rise of Facebook’s own WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app on the planet. The problem now is how to make a messenging app without Facebook’s permission. Icydk has steps with screenshots to show you how to do that and create your own Messenger without Facebook.
InternetPosted by
The Week

Facebook will make it easier for politicians to hide their wildest beliefs

Facebook will tweak its content moderation policies, the social network announced Friday, ending some special leeway for politicians. Previously, elected officials were granted a newsworthiness exception for content that would be removed — or even result in account suspension — if shared by ordinary users. That exception will be granted far more rarely and transparently going forward.
Internetcoursera.org

Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Facebook marketers, includes industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing. After an introduction to digital marketing and the main social media platforms, you’ll learn to establish an online presence, create posts, build a following, and manage your social media accounts. You’ll develop skills in creating and managing advertising campaigns in social media and learn to evaluate the results of your marketing efforts. Most importantly, throughout the program you’ll get to practice your new skills through hands-on projects, the results of which you can showcase through a portfolio of your work. Upon successful completion of the program, you’ll earn both the Coursera and the Facebook Digital Marketing Associate Certification, proving your skills in social media marketing and in the use of Facebook Ads Manager.
Internet1stnews.com

Facebook to ease creation of Instagram shops for influencers

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg; said the social network is making it easier for content creators; to set up their own digital shops on photo-sharing app Instagram. The Menlo Park, California-based company is also testing a new affiliate tool; to enable people to get paid for product promotion,...
InternetAsbury Park Press

Global internet outage knocks out Amazon, Reddit, Google, Instagram, Twitter

A widespread internet outage took down multiple websites Tuesday morning, including Amazon, Google, Reddit, CNN and USA TODAY. DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages, reported that a long list of sites, which also included Zoom, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Hulu, Spotify, Etsy and Paypal, started experiencing problems just after 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.