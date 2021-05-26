Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Jilly Bean

Jilly Bean is a spunky and petite dog, just out of “puppyhood”, who is patiently waiting on her forever family at Providence Animal Center, in Media! She is described by her friends at PAC as intelligent, independent and active! She could join a family with kids of any age, but would prefer to be their one-and-only dog. She loves to learn, and already knows “sit”. She will benefit from a home where she can get daily enrichment, and would be a stellar candidate for training classes. Does she sound like your next BFF? Schedule an appointment to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/AdoptADog. Jilly Bean is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Did you know PAC offers low-cost training services? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Training to get your pet signed up for an upcoming class.