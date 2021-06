J.D. Roberts, who had a College Football Hall of Fame career as a lineman at Oklahoma and later became head coach of the New Orleans Saints, has died at the age of 88. Roberts became the second head coach in Saints history when he was named the team’s interim head coach during the 1970 season, and in his very first game he made his most memorable coaching decision: With the Saints trailing the Lions 17-16 in the final seconds, Roberts eschewed a Hail Mary attempt and instead sent in kicker Tom Dempsey for a 63-yard field goal. Players on the Lions later admitted they were laughing at the very idea that Dempsey could kick it 63 yards (the NFL record up to that point was 56 yards), but Dempsey made it and the Saints won 19-17.