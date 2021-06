On Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., photographer Barbara Lassen and North Fork Chocolate Company chef and painter Steven Amaral will launch a joint show of their artwork with an opening reception at North Fork Chocolate Company. If the weather cooperates, Lassen’s large-scale shots of local food and landscapes reproduced on canvas and Amaral’s paintings will be hung around the grounds of the North Fork Chocolate Company, which is located at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue and owned by Amaral and Ann Corley. If it rains, the works will be hung inside the shop, where they will remain on view through Labor Day.