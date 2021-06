Oh, honey, we’ve got bee drama. Popular TikTok account Texas Beeworks is facing backlash for its bee-removal and beekeeping videos. Texas Beeworks’ Erika Thompson (a.k.a. the TikTok Bee Lady) is best known for videos that show her gently scooping up dozens of bees with her bare hands. They’re usually accompanied by a soft-spoken voice-over explaining things like how she finds the queen and why the bees she’s relocating have swarmed a particular surface (e.g., an umbrella). Thompson has over 6 million followers on TikTok, with each video getting millions of views and likes. She’s been profiled by major publications, has appeared on Ellen, talked with Today, and even collaborated with Jason Derulo. Her recent rise to fame has established Thompson as the internet’s favorite bee lady.