Photography Composition Tip: Try Black and White

"I look for authentic body language and real emotions. I think body language says a lot without exposing people's identities and facial features.", says Shuko Kawase of Japan, about her street photography. Having studied arts in various cities worldwide, she is currently based in Barcelona, Spain, with her husband Nicanor Garcia (also a commercial photographer). Late last year, Fujifilm Spain contacted them to produce a visual project using their newly launched camera – the X-S10. The couple spent 3 months testing it out as a street photography camera, focusing on the IBIS and its ability to help produce shake-free images.