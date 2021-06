Orange Cassidy had a star-making performance despite the loss at AEW Double or Nothing. All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing show has come and gone for 2021. The first full capacity crowd stole the show from beginning to end, as the freshness of the white-hot crowd made a good show great. And while they are certainly MVPs in their own right, we must look at the wrestlers who showed out on such a major stage when they needed to most. And while a new champion was crowned, others retained, and scores were settled, the MVP was actually on the losing side at Double or Nothing. That MVP is none other than “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.