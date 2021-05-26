Cancel
Boris Johnson wanted to get injected with COVID on live TV, ex-aide testifies

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK leader Boris Johnson wanted to get injected with COVID-19 on live TV to prove there was “nothing to be frightened of” — just weeks before it almost killed him, his controversial former chief adviser testified Wednesday. “In February [2020], the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story,”...

