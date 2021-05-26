One click is all it takes to save with this browser extension

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - When we enter a web page through theGoogle Chrome browser, we can (or are required) to enter a password, and the browser itself will suggest that you save the credentials so that you do not need to enter them manually the next time. All these passwords are stored in our Google account so that we can access the website on a mobile device or PC through a browser. Well, now the browser has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised, and it will also be able to fix those vulnerable passwords with just one click. Google Chrome now notifies you if a password has been hacked Previously, every time that the password manager built into Chrome detected that your credentials could have been exposed in a leak or hack, you would receive a small notification warning that one of your passwords was in danger, followed by a warning to fix it. However, changing the password is often a complicated task, requiring navigating to the site with the affected account, cracking the site’s often archaic password recovery procedure, and then creating a new password before storing it somewhere. insurance. But now, with the help of Duplex on the Web, Google is updating Chrome’s password manager so that when it detects a compromised password, a new “Change password” button appears in the Google Assistant. When pressed, Chrome will not only navigate to the correct site, it will go through all the settings, change your password, and save the new password to Chrome automatically, all with one click. It will only work on supported websites. The only caveat is that Google says that Chrome’s automatic password change feature only works on “supported sites”, so right now it is unclear how many sites the new password feature actually works with. Chrome. That said, Google says it hopes to expand support for automatic password changes in the future, and in cases where it doesn’t work, you can continue to change your password manually. (And while automated password changes are supported, Google says you can always stop the process in between whenever you want.) Google says Chrome’s new automated password change feature was created at its Google Engineering and Security Center in Munich, which leverages Duplex on the Web and the Google Assistant to help streamline the tedious process of monitoring and updating. passwords in Chrome that may have been compromised. When will it be available? Automatic password changes are scheduled to be available first in Chrome on Android for users who already have passwords synced, with rollout starting first in the US before expanding to more countries “in the coming months.”