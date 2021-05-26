Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande’s wedding dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Ariana Grande shared a series of photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 15, giving followers a first look at her stunning white dress by Vera Wang. While fans of the pop star, 27, might have imagined her in a voluminous ballgown on her big...

pagesix.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Wedding Dress#Wedding Gown#Pearl Earrings#Diamond Earrings#Vogue#Mom Joan Grande#Grande Promise#Star#Crooner#Funny Face#Dad Ed Butera#Veil#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
Celebritiesthevintagenews.com

When Audrey Hepburn Danced To Help The Dutch Resistance

Audrey Hepburn lived a secret life as an asset of the Dutch Resistance during World War II. Audrey Hepburn’s work with the Dutch resistance as a child used her skills in the arts to raise money for underground groups. She spent much of her childhood in occupied territory. The movie...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Day Photos

Popstar Ariana Grande has officially tied the knot. News of the event was first reported last week to TMZ, and later confirmed by her reps. The reps stated it was a small ceremony with less than 20 people present. On Wednesday morning, her anxious fans finally got to see what...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Frankie Grande Reveals Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...