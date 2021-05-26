Fulton council decides not to repeal utility tax ordinance

FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council has voted against repealing an ordinance amending the utility tax and collecting taxes for electricity usage.

The Fulton City Council voted 6-0 against repealing the previous tax ordinance amending Chapter 117, entitled utility tax, gas, Jo Carroll; and Chapter 118, entitled collecting taxes for electricity usage, Com-Ed.

The Fulton City Council in March waived the 5% purchase adjustment from the Jo-Carroll Energy gas bill from March 5-March 24 after a natural gas price spike. In waiving the purchase adjustment, the council elected not to tax the increase. City residents were still taxed on the normal distribution cost and also on the purchase energy cost.

When the request was originally made to the city, the city did not have authority to waive the tax on just one month, City Attorney Bill Shirk said Monday.

“You only had the authority to have the tax or not have the tax,” Shirk said. “So what this is is and each of them gave the city council the right and their sole discretion to decide to give a relief if this would ever happen again. What happened, happened. What this just says if 10 years from now it happens again, we wouldn’t have to pass this ordinance first.”

The city should not ever give utilities a break, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens believes. Jo Caroll made a mistake that was costly to everyone, she said. It is a good idea to repeal the ordinance so the council can discuss it like they did when the issue came to council in March, she said.

Ottens also raised concern about the ordinance giving the city administrator too much authority. Shirk stressed the ordinance gives the city administrator the authority to contact Jo-Carroll, the state or another entity to take care of what is passed by the council. The decision on whether to waive is always a council decision, Shirk said.

Alderman Mike Van Zuiden was against repealing the ordinance. He suggested the council wait and see if the issue happens again and address it at that time.

“I’m opposed to repealing it because we could repeal it rather than repealing it now, having the discussion the next time, incurring the cost and the process of having another ordinance drafted,” Van Zuiden said. “Leave this in place and if the discussion warrants it, if this happens again, repeal it. We’re not paying to have another ordinance written. We do the right thing then.”

Ottens is glad the council had the discussion and it cleared things up, she said.