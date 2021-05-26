Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

COVID-19: State update - 469,864 cases, 10,562 deaths

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVE5h_0aCBekSu00

As of May 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 410 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 257 are confirmed cases and 153 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 469,864. The current total death count is 10,562.

The collection dates for most of these cases (87%) fall between May 17 and May 25, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Tuesday, 14,019 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,369,661. Of the tests reported today, 11,353 were PCR tests and 2,666 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 267 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Tuesday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 83 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,647 cases (up 25) | 195 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,790 cases (up 10) | 439 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,649 cases (down 2) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,250 cases (up 10) | 155 deaths (up 1)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,201 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,970 cases (up 10) | 287 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Landry - 9,034 cases (down 4) | 259 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,390 cases (up 8) | 117 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,813 cases (up 4) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,553 (up 8) | 122 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,043 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 777 are confirmed cases and 266 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 469,445. The current total death count is 10,548.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 17 and May 24, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Monday, 22,907 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,355,642. Of the tests reported today, 19,476 were PCR tests and 3,431 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 269 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Monday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 259 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,622 cases (down 3) | 195 deaths (up 1)
  • Calcasieu - 22,780 cases (up 37) | 439 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,651 cases (up 8) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,240 cases (up 20) | 154 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,193 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,960 cases (up 82) | 286 deaths (up 2)
  • St. Landry - 9,038 cases (up 40) | 259 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Martin - 5,382 cases (up 17) | 117 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,809 cases (up 16) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,545 (up 39) | 121 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM MONDAY:

As of May 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 577 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 344 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 468,402. The current total death count is 10,535.

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between May 15 and May 23, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 54,458 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,938,910 doses, including 1,428,799 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 173,879 vaccine series have been initiated and 153,593 (25.34% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Friday, 18,606 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,332,735. Of the tests reported today, 15,677 were PCR tests and 2,929 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 271 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 23 from Friday), and 29 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 113 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,625 cases (up 18) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,743 cases (up 33) | 439 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,643 cases (up 4) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,220 cases (up 7) | 154 deaths (up 1)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,196 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,878 cases (up 25) | 284 deaths (up 4)
  • St. Landry - 8,998 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,365 cases (up 3) | 117 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,793 cases (up 9) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,506 (up 3) | 121 deaths (up 2)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 346 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 236 are confirmed cases and 110 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 467,815. The current total death count is 10,522.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between May 13 and May 20, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,462 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,884,452 doses, including 1,393,530 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 172,440 vaccine series have been initiated and 151,432 (24.99% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Thursday, 15,826 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,314,129. Of the tests reported today, 13,959 were PCR tests and 1,867 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 294 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 17 from Thursday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 69 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,607 cases (up 6) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,710 cases (up 8) | 439 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,639 cases (no change) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,213 cases (up 1) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,191 cases (down 3) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,853 cases (up 33) | 280 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,992 cases (up 6) | 258 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Martin - 5,362 cases (down 1) | 117 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Mary - 4,784 cases (up 10) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,503 (up 5) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 427 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 323 are confirmed cases and 104 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 467,475. The current total death count is 10,517.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 12 and May 19, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,462 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,884,452 doses, including 1,393,530 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 172,440 vaccine series have been initiated and 151,432 (24.99% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Wednesday, 15,129 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,298,303. Of the tests reported today, 13,647 were PCR tests and 1,482 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 311 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 4 from Wednesday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 134 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,601 cases (down 2) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,702 cases (up 21) | 439 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,639 cases (up 9) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,212 cases (up 18) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,194 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,820 cases (up 41) | 280 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,986 cases (up 19) | 257 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,363 cases (up 1) | 116 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,774 cases (down 6) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,498 (up 24) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 618 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 400 are confirmed cases and 218 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 467,055. The current total death count is 10,509.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98%) fall between May 11 and May 18, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 35,676 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,864,990 doses, including 1,390,660 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 169,012 vaccine series have been initiated and 148,800 (24.55% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Tuesday, 19,507 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,283,174. Of the tests reported today, 16,456 were PCR tests and 3,051 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 307 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 95 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,603 cases (up 12) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,681 cases (up 16) | 438 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,630 cases (down 5) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,194 cases (up 6) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,193 cases (up 9) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,779 cases (up 11) | 280 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,967 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Martin - 5,362 cases (up 15) | 116 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,780 cases (up 11) | 139 deaths (up 1)
  • Vermilion - 5,474 (up 10) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
City
Evangeline, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Of Louisiana#State Department#Health Department#Population Health#Ldh#Covid#Iberia#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Twitter Like#Deaths#Probable Cases#Pcr Tests#Parishes#Providers#Android#Antigen Tests#Amazon Devices#Calcasieu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sandbags available in Acadiana

Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana. Iberia Parish Residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags in anticipation of a moderate flooding forecast. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.
Financial ReportsPosted by
KATC News

April 2021 sales are highest on record for the month

LAFAYETTE, La. – With more than $659 million in taxable sales in April, year-to-date taxable sales reached $2.43 billion. April 2021 sales were 48.4% higher than sales in April 2020. Year-to-date sales were 25.8% higher than 2020 and 20.2% higher than 2019. April 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of April and the fourth-highest month on record, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Opelousas, Donaldsonville men killed in St. James Parish crash

State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in St. James Parish that left a St. Landry Parish man and an Ascension Parish man dead. 50-year-old James Breaux of Donaldsonville and 33-year-old Daniel Thomas of Opelousas were killed in the crash, which Troopers say occurred on I-10 East of LA Hwy 641.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

La. Seafood Cook-off to determine 'King of Kings' as past champions battle for title

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are set to select the King of Kings at the 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO). The 14th annual event is stepping away from the traditional format for a year to recognize past winners, showcasing the importance of the event to Louisiana chefs aspiring to be a future King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. LASCO: King of Kings will take place at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. It will feature past winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off battling head-to-head to determine the King of Kings.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Authorities searching for missing 83-year-old in Tensas Parish

Louisiana State Police are assisting the Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office in searching for a missing elderly man. 83-year-old Earnest Battle Sr., was last seen on Tuesday evening in St. Joseph. His family says he was driving a blue 2009 Ford Focus, with Louisiana license plate 648EPA. His direction of travel is unknown to his family.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating runaways

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating two juvenile runaways from the Opelousas area. On May 27 at 1:30 a.m. 16-year-old Tyler Edwards, 5'6” 125 pounds with brown hair left from the 800 block of Miller Rd in the Opelousas area in the company of Jahlyiah Spears, 15, 5'5”, and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair.