Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Prep Baseball Update

By Roger Mischke
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
126
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Marin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Home Games#Upcoming Games#Prep Baseball#Sartell St#St Cloud Apollo Eagles#Royalton Royals#Kimball Area Cubs#Sartell St#Cloud Apollo Eagles#Clc#Chase Dirksen#Bemidji Lumberjacks#Stc#Hornets#Paynesville Area Bulldogs#Ulm Eagles#Acgc Falcons#Pillager Huskies#Cmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

SU baseball advances to ODAC championship series

WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team will play for its third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship next weekend. The fourth-seeded Hornets dispatched No. 8 Eastern Mennonite University with a two-game sweep of their best-of-three ODAC semifinal series, winning on Saturday by the scores of 12-1 and 7-4 at Bridgeforth Field.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Eagles, Royals Fall In ODAC Semifinals

PJ Alvanos' two-run double in the eighth served as the difference as second-seeded Lynchburg avoided the upset with a 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Bridgewater in Game 3 of the best-of-three series in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball semifinals on Sunday afternoon at home. Brandan Hartman went 2-for-3 with an...
Oakwood, ILDanville Commercial-News

PREP BASEBALL: Oakwood rallies to beat Westville

OAKWOOD — Tie game, bases loaded and one out, game-winning run on third base, that’s the start of a memorable story for any senior baseball player. Oakwood’s Isaiah Ruch found himself in that exact situation Friday afternoon against Westville in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal. The end of the...
Soccerplatteriverradio.com

Local Sports 5-17-2021

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings after taking two games from Northwestern over the weekend. The Huskers beat the Wildcats 12-2 on Friday and 11-5 on Saturday. Sunday’s game was cancelled because of COVID concerns within the Northwestern program. Nebraska is now 25-11 on the season and will play two games each against Indiana and Ohio State this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana.
Franklin County, INWRBI Radio

Lady Wildcats Inaugural FC Invitational Results

In the first game of the inaugural Franklin County Invitational, the host Wildcats fell to one of the top teams in 2A, Eastern Hancock (22-1), by a score of 8-5. Franklin County was able to hold the fantastic bats of the Royals at bay through the first three innings, not allowing a single base runner. The Wildcats used this to take a five to nothing advantage into the top of the fourth inning, but then the Eastern Hancock bats woke up. The Royals went on to collect eleven hits in the last four innings to sink the Wildcats. Three home runs in the fourth and fifth inning really swung the momentum in the Royals favor and the Wildcats couldn’t answer with a clutch hit of their own.
Lake City, MNPost-Bulletin

Lake City uses walks, errors to nip Royals

The Rochester Royals were hurt by walks and errors in a 9-8 loss to the Lake City Serpents in amateur baseball on Sunday. Royals pitchers issued nine walks and three errors led to Lake City's final four runs being unearned. After Jared Campbell left the mound after scoring three scoreless...
Great Bend, KScatchitkansas.com

Eisenhower closes regular season with sweep of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Goddard Eisenhower Tigers swept the Great Bend Panthers 6 to 0 and 14 to 3 to finish the regular season. The teams met at the Great Bend Sports Complex for the final double-header before regionals start. In the first game, Eisenhower’s Mason...
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

Soccer Tiger Girls Pick Up Two Wins Over Weekend

ADM Tigers girls soccer was busy over the weekend, as they competed in two games on Saturday looking for wins. The Tigers were able to pick up a pair of them, as they were able to beat Regina Catholic 4-2, and Benton by the score of 4-0. The wins over the weekend were able to bump the Tigers record up to 10-4 this season.
Mississippi Staterockmnation.com

Tigers Win 2 of 3 Against No. 3 Mississippi State

When Mizzou baseball was swept last week, most were convinced the remainder of their season would be merely a formality as they headed to Starkville this weekend to face the No. 3 team in the country, but the Tigers flipped the script this weekend. Game Recaps. In Game 1 of...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Baseballchatsports.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful.
Liberty Center, OHswantonenterprise.com

Vikings outlast LC for softball sectional title

LIBERTY CENTER — Did your mama ever tell you that if you play with fire that you’re gonna get burned?. All day long Liberty Center pitched around Evergreen’s dangerous freshman slugger Macy Chamberlin, and three times the move backfired, the last when Jocelyn Schuster hammered a two-strike, two-out, two-run double in the top of the 13th inning as the Vikings finally subdued the Tigers, 7-5, to win a Division III softball sectional title Friday.
BaseballPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Town Ball Weekly

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
Hopkins, MNhometownsource.com

Hopkins baseball: McGie stifles Edina bats in Royals’ win

Hopkins extended its Lake Conference baseball winning-streak to three in a row Friday, May 7, with a 5-2 victory over Edina at the Hopkins High ball field. The big reason for Hopkins’ success that evening was the pitching of 6-foot-4 senior righthander Ryan McGie, who pitched two-hit ball over the first six innings before handing the ball to reliever Gabe Olson for the save.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
MLBchatsports.com

First quarter 2021 review: This isn’t working!

The Chris Ilitch era of ownership of the Detroit Tigers continues to try the patience of Tigers’ fans as the team enters its’ fifth season since Mike Ilitch passed in February, 2017. The lack of spending on quality major league free agent players (including their home grown players), the absence of quality additions through trades or the international market, and the lack of development of talent through the organization, have added up to yet another season where the Tigers are the worst team in major league baseball.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBwkzo.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.