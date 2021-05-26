Prep Baseball Update

In the first game of the inaugural Franklin County Invitational, the host Wildcats fell to one of the top teams in 2A, Eastern Hancock (22-1), by a score of 8-5. Franklin County was able to hold the fantastic bats of the Royals at bay through the first three innings, not allowing a single base runner. The Wildcats used this to take a five to nothing advantage into the top of the fourth inning, but then the Eastern Hancock bats woke up. The Royals went on to collect eleven hits in the last four innings to sink the Wildcats. Three home runs in the fourth and fifth inning really swung the momentum in the Royals favor and the Wildcats couldn’t answer with a clutch hit of their own.