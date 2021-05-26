Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida County in central New York Madison County in central New York Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York Northern Cortland County in central New York Onondaga County in central New York Northwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Redfield to Genoa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trees and Wires downed in Marcellus. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Utica, Rome, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox and Pompey. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
