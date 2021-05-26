Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...ONONDAGA AND NORTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bridgeport to near Taughannock Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Trees and wires downed southwest of Syracuse. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Pompey, North Syracuse, Solvay, Vienna and Manlius. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Manlius, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Pompey, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorms#Southern Cayuga#Northwestern Oneida#Counties#Immediate Severity#Wind#Severe Certainty#North Central#Target Area#Siding#Trees#Taughannock Falls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.