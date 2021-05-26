Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...ONONDAGA AND NORTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bridgeport to near Taughannock Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Trees and wires downed southwest of Syracuse. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Pompey, North Syracuse, Solvay, Vienna and Manlius. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH