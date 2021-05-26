Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 119 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near DuBois, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Brockway... Falls Creek This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH