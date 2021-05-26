Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 119 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near DuBois, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Brockway... Falls Creek This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, PA
City
Brockway, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dubois, PA
City
Falls Creek, PA
County
Jefferson County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Power Lines#Wind Power#Twitter Nwspittsburgh#Severe Certainty#Gusts#Immediate Severity#Expect Wind Damage#Hail#Target Area#Trees#Vehicles#Impact#Calling#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Clarion County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Mercer; Venango FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mercer, Venango, Forest, Clarion and Jefferson PA Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Armstrong County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperature as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson PA, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Indiana, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Armstrong Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.