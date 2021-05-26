Cancel
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES At 1217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Gem, or 13 miles northeast of Colby, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas and southeastern Rawlins Counties. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Related
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 750 PM MDT/850 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Goodland to 12 miles northwest of Levant. Movement was south at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 19 and 28.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 748 PM MDT/848 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Winona, or 14 miles south of Brewster, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Thomas and southeastern Sherman Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.